It is significant that this clock tower is made of iron for it was upon iron that Tredegar’s economy was founded. There are four transparent faces, each 5ft 3ins in diameter, and originally they were illuminated by gas, but later by electricity. Designed by J.B. Joyce of Whitchurch, Shropshire, the clock chimes on the hour and on the half hour. It can be clearly heard throughout the town, and If you visit Tredegar only once, you will undoubtedly remember the town for its distinctive clock.