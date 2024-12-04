We have numerous remarkable icons in Monmouthshire, but to my mind, three examples are unforgettable, for they proudly stand, silhouetted against the sky. One that really stands out is Llancayo Windmill in the Usk Valley, which was was built by Edward Berry in 1813 and he used it to grind wheat. Sadly, he died five years later and is buried at St Mary’s Church, Usk. Someone else took over the windmill, but in about 1830 it was accidentally destroyed in a fire.
Apparently, on a still summer morning the miller decided that his windmill would not be turning that day, so he went to the market in Usk, and carelessly left the sails coupled to the gearing. While he was away, a sudden fierce wind caused the sails to spin wildly, and this made the coupling red hot, causing the brakes to ignite the timber. When the miller returned he found to his horror, that his mill was like a flaming torch.
During my research, I found that Llancayo Windmill is marked on the 1886 OS map with the words ‘Old Windmill’. It was once one of the largest windmills to be built in Wales, and whenever I looked across the fields towards the derelict shell, I would think that it would be marvellous if it could be restored to its former glory. Then in the late 1990s it was bought by a local property developer who obviously felt the same way.
Renovation work was started in 2006 and it was completed three years later, resulting in an impressive landmark on the B4598 between Usk and Abergavenny. With four sails 33ft long, it stands about 60ft high, with the diameter at ground level 26ft and the walls are 2ft 2ins thick. It is now a unique luxury self-catering holiday retreat with accommodation for twelve people on five floors, and there are even five bathrooms.
Tredegar Clock tower was built in 1858, and is Grade II listed; this tall iron structure is a symbolic reminder that the town’s existence and growth was due to the production of iron. It stands in what used to be called ‘Market Square’, but is now known as ‘The Circle’. The clock was also erected to commemorate the Duke of Wellington, whose profile is shown on the massive base.
The manager of Tredegar Ironworks in 1857 was Mr R P Davis, who lived at Bedwellty House, and it was due to his wife that the town clock was constructed. She came up with this bold idea, and her husband promised to donate £400 if she would undertake to raise additional money in some way.
Mrs Davis then formed a committee, and preparations were made to hold a bazaar. Unfortunately, she died before this was held, but with the money raised and a further donation by Mr Davis the target of £1,000 was reached.
James Watson the engineer at Tredegar Ironworks was responsible for the design of the structure, and because there was no foundry in Tredegar big enough to cope with such large iron castings, it was produced at the works of Charles Jordan, a Newport Iron Founder, at his Britannia Foundry in Pontymister. The sections of the tower were brought to Tredegar via the Sirhowy Tramroad, which is an achievement in itself for the structure is 72ft in height and many tons in weight.
Chains and derricks to lift the heavy structure were loaned by the Tredegar Ironworks Company, and a large number of men from the works were sent to help with the erection. This took sixteen weeks, and it was completed in the same year as London’s Big Ben.
It is significant that this clock tower is made of iron for it was upon iron that Tredegar’s economy was founded. There are four transparent faces, each 5ft 3ins in diameter, and originally they were illuminated by gas, but later by electricity. Designed by J.B. Joyce of Whitchurch, Shropshire, the clock chimes on the hour and on the half hour. It can be clearly heard throughout the town, and If you visit Tredegar only once, you will undoubtedly remember the town for its distinctive clock.
The plinth is inscribed on each of its four aspects. One reads ‘Presented to the town of Tredegar from the proceeds of a bazaar promoted by the late Mrs R P Davies’. Opposite is the name and description of the iron founder, and his crest, while the other aspects have the Royal Arms of England and an effigy of England’s hero, the Duke of Wellington.
On 10 May 1958, a celebration was held to mark the centenary of the town clock. A commemorative plaque was unveiled, and the crowd that gathered around it, then sang ‘Happy Birthday’ while the clock ticked away above their heads.
Each year in September, as part of the Cadw Open Doors events, there is an opportunity to go inside the tower and climb a steel ladder to the top of the clock. All participants even receive a certificate to confirm that they have had this special experience.
The most recent Monmouthshire icon is a 66ft tall statue overlooking the landscaped site of the former Six Bells Colliery. Known as The Guardian of the Valleys, it was erected to commemorate the men who died in a terrible disaster at the colliery in 1966. It was caused by an ignition of firedamp and coal dust in the air, which spread throughout the mine, killing forty-five of the forty-eight men who worked there. The colliery was eventually closed by British Coal in 1986 and demolished three years later.
Designed and created by Sebastian Boyeson, The Guardian memorial statue is made of over 20,000 strips of special weathering steel, and appears to move or shimmer in the sunlight. It stands on a 24ft high sandstone plinth and weighs about 8 tons.
The names, ages and home towns of each of the forty-five victims can be seen on the steel plates surrounding the plinth. Not only does The Guardian commemorate those who died in the Six Bells disaster, but it also serves as a memorial to all colliers who have given their lives for coal. It was unveiled by Dr. Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury on the 50th anniversary of the explosion, and the commemoration service was attended by 7,500 people from across the world.