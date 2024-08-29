The chapel is no longer standing because John Arnold had it demolished, but this did not stop the Catholics from going there, for this was confirmed by John Scudamore of Kentchurch Court, who commented that he ‘saw very great numbers of people at their Devotion on top of a high hill in Monmouthshire called St Michael’s Mount, where there is a ruinous Chappel and a stone with crosses on it, which he took to be an Altar and that he had seen people with beads in their hands kneeling towards the said stone.’