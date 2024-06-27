It consists of a pair of semi-circular bores of approximately 680 metres in length. The earliest East Bore dates from the construction of the line in 1846-50 and is Grade II listed. The parallel West Bore dates from 1911 and was built in order to double the track. The interior of both tunnels is faced in stone. The two portals are different in design; the one which was opened in 1848 as a broad gauge route was built by the South Wales Railway and sponsored by the Great Western Railway. The other one was built in 1910 on the north side in order to widen the route to four tracks.