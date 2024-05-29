In 1843 William Wordsworth succeeded his friend Robert Southey as Poet Laureate of England, though by this time he had for the most part stopped composing verse. He held this post until his death in 1850 and is undoubtedly the most famous nature poet in English Literature. This is because he had a deep love for the ‘beauties of the natural world’ and the ability to compare nature to everyday life in his poems that are renowned for their lyrical rhythm.