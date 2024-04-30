The team supervisor, Terry Wilmot, on 4 June wrote the following report on the day’s progress: ‘At around 1pm, while myself and my men were working on Twyn Barlwm, constructing steps, a swarm of bees forced us to stop work for around twenty minutes. Where they came from I don’t know. All I know is that they were around thirty feet from us at the south end of the mound and it was like a long black cloud. After around twenty minutes they went away and we then continued working. At around 1.45 pm I went down to the van and as I got to the driving door I found that side of the van was half covered with a swarm of bees.’