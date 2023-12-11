Jesse Trees were occasionally made to form the Reredos of an Altar and this one may have been part of the Screen between the Choir and the Lady Chapel which used to occupy the present Chancel. When complete, it must have looked magnificent and what remains is a fine example of 15th century carving or perhaps even earlier. The figure was probably pulled down at the time of the Reformation and the bulk of it used for firewood. The culprits were probably Colonel Fairfax and his Roundheads who tore down and burned most of the furnishings and antique woodwork in this church.