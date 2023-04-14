The tallest oak recorded in Britain (the Whitfield Oak in Herefordshire) was 140ft tall when it was crippled by a thunderbolt and that’s the height of a 12 storey building. The biggest girthed living oak is probably the Bowthorpe Oak in Lincolnshire, which is 42ft when measured 5ft from the ground. There is enough room inside the hollow trunk for half a dozen people to dine in comfort and this was done as far back as the 18th century.