Cutting back a very large eleaegnus last week, I punctured my wrist on one of the thorns and was reminded of the dangers of gardening. My wrist instantly swelled up like a balloon, became stiff and painful. A lot. Six days later, it is still very brightly bruised but much better. Eleaegnus thorns are not considered to be toxic and many people won’t even realise that eleagnus even has thorns – it’s one of those sneaky shrubs – like the Robinia tree. I knew, and was careful – respectful even - but was still caught out.