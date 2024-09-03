Her suggestion was one in a long list of things I been called over the years from people getting my name wrong - Lix, Liz Tindle, Liz David are the most frequent - to the eye opening moniker bestowed by an obviously distracted former colleague who burst into my office one morning and greeted me - to his clear horror as the words fell from his mouth as his brain tried in vain to prevent them - as his ‘little love cake’!