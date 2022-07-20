Still no response for health inquiry call

What practical steps could be taken to improve the service? For example, should ambulances be positioned in different parts of Gwent? Would it be worth re-opening minor injury clinics to reduce pressure on The Grange? Should Aneurin Bevan University Health Board pay for elective surgery cases to be carried out privately - as neighbouring health boards have done - to reduce numbers in hospital? There may well be many other suggestions. Nobody blames hard working paramedics or NHS staff. But nobody should pretend the current situation is acceptable when it is clearly not.