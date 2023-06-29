Letter to the Editor: I am amazed that Welsh deputy minister or any other party can spill out the same rhetoric without the consequences of their obfuscation to the use of cars and that all people should try walking or cycling.
For a person that probably doesn’t do either, it is rather rich for the elected elite to tell others what to do what they are incapable of doing.
Maybe stop building housing in the locality, which may be the problem with the prospect of only one route out across the river from the immidiate surrounding area, that can only lead to Bristol and job opportunities beyond.
We, the people, are fed up of being told what to do and toe their line.
Recent events have clearly shown recently that they, the elected few haven’t really a clue of how to fix things or to make command decisions effectively.
Roderick Dawson-Marsh, Lydney