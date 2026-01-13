The car parking review was one of the big projects that was scheduled for mid-2022 just after the last local elections, but the incoming administration delayed it until 2025. It was intended to make recommendations about how our car parks can support economic activity in our towns. We expected it to examine the charging structure which varies considerably across the county. Some towns like Caldicot and Usk have free parking, while council car parks in Monmouth, Chepstow and Abergavenny charge around £2 for two hours between 8am and 6pm and are free in the evenings and cheaper on Sundays. This seems unfair but the council would need to avoid unintended consequences of making sudden changes, hence the review.