OUR former purpose built Crown Post Office, integrated with the sorting and delivery unit, has been reduced after privatization to little more than a cubby hole at the back of a shop.
I am sure the staff are doing their best to provide a good service in cramped conditions but already some services previously available have been axed e.g the facility to renew passports.
With local village post offices closing in recent years long queues were frequent at the old post office. Reducing this essential public service further in a town with a growing population has serious consequences especially for those who do not manage their financial affairs online.
The situation is totally unsatisfactory and I ask the Post Office and our local elected representatives to take action to remedy it.
- Aidan Reynolds,
Bryngwyn