ONCE again David TC Davies has embarrassed his constituents on national media. During Radio 4’s Any Questions on Friday evening, he was informed of Boris Johnson’s decision to resign from Parliament.
Johnson resigned rather than face a House of Commons vote on the Privileges Committee’s unanimous conclusion that he had misled the Commons about parties in Downing St during the Covid crisis.
On the programme, David TC Davies declared himself a great admirer of Johnson. Barely five per cent of the public think he told the truth.
Obviously David Davies is one of them and is therefore completely out of touch. His judgment must be called into question if he admires a proven liar and a coward. And that’s before we even consider his declared support for Liz Truss in this paper for her budget that crashed the economy.
It’s time to get rid of not just this corrupt and chaotic Tory government but also the embarrassment that is David Davies
K Waters, Abergavenny