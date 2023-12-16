My reason for writing to you is I believe these proposed changes are far reaching and probably a step towards even more radical change. The consultation document issued by the Welsh Government is disingenuous almost to the point of dishonesty. For example, it uses the council tax charged as the basis of comparison between the top and bottom council tax bands. This ignores the fact that 20% of council tax payers get discounts amounting to £287m via the Council Tax Reduction Scheme. Assuming the £287m were to be concentrated on the lowest bands, then no-one currently in band ‘A’ would pay any council tax at all. Other than acknowledging there will be winners and losers, the document does nothing to describe the extent and geography of the changes.