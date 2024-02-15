Any farmer will tell you that cattle grids do not contain cattle. Active Travel should know this from the incident in Cambridge last March. The day the cattle grid was opened the whole herd marched across it and went to the local supermarket. The cattle then lost that field of food. Other animals, including dogs will fall in as we all know from poor Eva’s painful death last March. Wild life can fall in and bve unable to get back out and die a painful death of starvation.