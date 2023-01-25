I wonder how many people found they were in the same situation as myself.
Whist paying for shopping in the local Morrison store I was presented with a voucher with 5p off every litre of fuel.
As a pensioner I thought this was very good, and a lovely surprise.
A few days later I went to the Morrison Daily Garage (around the corner) and duly got fuel.
On paying I was told the voucher was not acceptable at that garage as it could only to be used in a store with a fuel station.
There was nothing like this on voucher.
So instead of a discount I was faced with the full price to be paid.
I was very annoyed because I don’t even use the garage in question.
Why give these vouchers out when the nearest garage is in Cwmbran?
Yours disgustedly, Ann Jones.