I wonder how many people found they were in the same situation as myself.

Whist paying for shopping in the local Morrison store I was presented with a voucher with 5p off every litre of fuel.

As a pensioner I thought this was very good, and a lovely surprise.

A few days later I went to the Morrison Daily Garage (around the corner) and duly got fuel.

On paying I was told the voucher was not acceptable at that garage as it could only to be used in a store with a fuel station.

There was nothing like this on voucher.

So instead of a discount I was faced with the full price to be paid.

I was very annoyed because I don’t even use the garage in question.

Why give these vouchers out when the nearest garage is in Cwmbran?

Yours disgustedly, Ann Jones.