On my return to Abergavenny Railway Station at 7pm there was no bus or taxi service available. To my dismay, it seemed that there is no bus service at any time to or from the station and no bus service anywhere in the town after 6pm. I made several calls for a taxi, but none were available. So, I had to walk, dragging a suitcase to the top part of the Llwynu Estate, no mean feat for an elderly (79) person. It was quite daunting. As I walked it came to mind how would visitors and tourists cope (elderly and disabled) with the same situation. No bus, no taxi service and who might not be familiar with the town.