Her performance–or lack of it–as Defra Secretary has merely reinforced farmers’ loathing for a branch of Government which has constantly turned a deaf ear to the grass roots (and thus extremely valuable) views of those of us who work the land; has loftily handed down regulations and protocols which only people with a complete knowledge vacuum about the industry could possibly formulate; and constantly gives the impression of being as familiar with the practicalities of farming as I am with the challenges of ascending Everest.