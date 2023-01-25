THE battle is over the war is lost.
But as for nature what is the cost?
Panels for Solar will smother the fields
To provide an energy with dubious yields.
The Senedd’s decision was made long before
To fit in with their energy score.
So despite all the protests and the total shock horror.
Money and greed shows what will greet us tomorrow.
So there we have it all said and done
A farm wrecked for generations to come.
If you want green energy then by all means but choose a power source that suits everyone’s needs.
John Sullivan.
Llangattock Mill Farm Penpergwm