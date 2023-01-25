I refer to your article on the proposed Planning Application for a care home in Pen y Pound.
There are a number of “inaccuracies” in your report which deserve comment.
Firstly the site is not a “brownfield” site.
Brownfield sites generally refer to land once used for industry that now lie redundant.
The site is in fact a garden to a very attractive house which will be demolished to make way for the development.
To the best of my knowledge the site has never been used for industrial purposes.
Secondly you suggest that the proposal allows for a “spacious secure garden”.
I make the point that, when the not insignificant building is complete, very little room is left for a “spacious garden”.
Thirdly you state that the new care home “is designed not to impact on surrounding residential homes”.
This is clearly not the case.
The proposal submitted by the developer both in general, and in particular as shown on the attached drawing “Proposed Street Sections”, is surely an accurate indication of the impact that the huge new building will have on adjacent properties in Pen y Pound Court and Avenue Crescent.
I leave your readers to make to make up their own minds but it strikes me that it bears some resemblance to a cruise liner!
Finally I do not consider that 700m distance north of the town centre is easily “walked” (there is no bus service) by residents and visitors.
Jim Vickers
Pen y Pound Court