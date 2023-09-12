Indeed, one of the great joys of being a Member of Parliament is meeting various groups and organisations. I have travelled the length and breadth of the constituency over the years, speaking to people from all different backgrounds and walks of life. From school classrooms to Women’s Institutes, I am always happy to come and talk about UK democracy and my government role. I was delighted to accept a recent invitation from Chepstow Probus Club to do just that and would like to thank members for their candid questions. I offer a ‘A Day in the Life’ presentation, which gives a behind the scenes look at the workings of Westminster and details what MPs get up to – both in their constituencies and in London. Afterwards, I open the floor for a Q&A session and it is usually a lively affair! I am often told more could be done by politicians to engage people with the democratic process and I relish the opportunity to give these talks throughout Monmouthshire. If you are interested and would like to book me in (!), please email [email protected]