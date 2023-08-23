We are all part of the United Kingdom and patients who want to be treated in England should have that right. I think it is fine and a good thing. This is about aiding collaboration between our nations to share best practices, improve transparency and provide better accountability for patients. I very much hope the Welsh Government will accept the UK Government’s offer of support. Because ensuring we are joined up when it comes to cutting waiting lists and working together to improve performance will ultimately mean patients get seen and treated more quickly.