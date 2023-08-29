Cllr Sara Burch, Monmouthshire’s Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities tweeted that Magor councillor Frances Taylor and David TC Davies MP were ‘whipping up anti-traveller feeling’ referring to their attendance at a public meeting expertly chaired by Cllr Taylor. I attended this meeting also and can say it as well chaired and the debate was calm, respectful and focussed on the threat of further development and loss of open green spaces in the community.