AS I write this, the Welsh Government’s draft Budget for 2022/23 will be voted on for the new financial year.
With the support of Plaid Cymru, it is wishful thinking to even contemplate the possibility of the Budget not passing, even though Plaid Cymru have a desire to put up income tax for everyone.
But what you can be assured of is hearing Welsh Labour officials continuing to claim that difficult choices have been made because of an apparent lack of funding from Westminster.
This claim needs to be set straight once and for all.
It is a fact that the Welsh Government receives £1.20 for every £1 spent in England in Barnett consequentials. Despite this, Ministers only spend £1.05p on education and health, meaning taxpayers’ money is not being appropriately and strategically used.
At present, waiting lists in Wales are now the longest in the United Kingdom, the Welsh economy is still stuck in reverse and our children’s futures are being held back still.
And let’s not forget that Welsh Labour is the only party in our history to have cut the NHS budget.
They did that right here in Wales, so no wonder we are well behind England with our waiting lists.
It pains me because I know that the people of Wales are some of the most innovative and hardworking in the world.
But we need our potential to be unlocked by a Welsh Government that makes the right decisions.
It is clear that only the Welsh Conservatives can be trusted to put the people’s priorities first and properly fund health and education after 25 years of Labour mismanaging Wales’ budget.