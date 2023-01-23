4. Creating a more modern and transparent NHS: Wales desperately needs the NHS and Welsh Government to show more ambition, drive and vision, while being more open and transparent in how it collaborates with patient groups and stakeholders; the people of Wales must be given the opportunity to take a more active role in the way their public services are developed and delivered; the public must be able to access clear expectations of improvement over the foreseeable future; and encourage greater innovation and links with universities and researchers.