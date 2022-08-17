Opposition leader Richard John writes

Bob faithfully served the county as Deputy Leader of the Council for a further 14 years, during which time his contribution towards the life of our county is immeasurable. For much of his time in the council’s cabinet, he had responsibility for economic development, planning, tourism and leisure. He took his responsibilities extremely seriously and was committed to making Monmouthshire an even better place to live. He oversaw the modernisation of our leisure centres, championed new schools in Monmouth, Caldicot and Abergavenny and was instrumental in establishing the council’s investment portfolio, which introduced new revenue streams for Monmouthshire, allowing the council to protect frontline services and keep council taxes lower than they would otherwise have been. It was Bob who had the vision for the new cattle market near Raglan, which enabled the redevelopment of Abergavenny town centre, which has been a phenomenal success. Bob was always on the side of small businesses and was passionate about helping our town centres thrive.