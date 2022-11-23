MP David TC Davies says... No government wants to raise taxes
EVERY government faces the problem that there are only two ways to raise money for spending on public services.
The first is to borrow, and the second is to raise taxes. Borrowing a large sum of money to deal with a “once in a lifetime” crisis can be justified. Unfortunately, we have had three in the space of 14 years, a financial collapse in 2008 under the last Labour government, Covid which cost £400billion and was immediately followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has resulted in skyrocketing energy bills and inflation which has caused other prices to rise.
As Liz Truss found out a few weeks ago, borrowing more money at low rates of interest is not possible. Last week Rishi Sunak has set out an alternative. It will mean higher taxes and that is something which no Government ever wants to do.
However, it does mean that we can raise benefits, pensions and the living wage in line with inflation, increase spending on the NHS and education and give an additional £1.2 billion in funding for Wales. I fully understand the anger about tax rises, but I must respectfully point out that the alternative is huge public spending cuts. If anyone, including any of the other political parties have a magic idea that will enable the government to cut taxes and increase spending without borrowing more money then I would love to hear it.
It is absolutely right that the Government has committed to helping the most vulnerable households face the challenges of the cost of living with over £12 billion of additional support being announced in the Autumn Statement.
The Energy Price Guarantee has been extended until April 2024 which will support every household with the increasing costs of energy. I also welcome the decision to protect the pensions Triple Lock by increasing the State Pension and Pension Credit in line with inflation.
I would like to offer the best of luck to the Wales football team who begin their FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar this week. It is a huge achievement for Wales to qualify for its first World Cup since 1958 and I hope this will inspire a new generation to participate in local sports and produce Wales’ next sporting greats.
Over 2,500 Welsh fans have travelled to the World Cup to get behind Wales. Pob lwc Cymru!
