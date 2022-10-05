Monmouth MS Peter Fox writes....
A week or two in politics is certainly a long time. We have seen a lot happen over the last 10 days, much to be welcomed, but tainted with untenable announcements also.
As I write this today, I’m relieved the Chancellor has reversed his decision on reducing the 45p tax rate, something many in the Party were against.
However, a very positive part of the Financial Statement, for both households and businesses, clearly has to be the additional support to stop energy costs shooting up further as feared.
Yes, it does require more borrowing but, in the same way as unprecedented steps were needed to deal with Covid, this cost-of-living crisis needed an immediate response also and we have had that from the UK Government.
Reversing the NI increases will also be welcome by many together with the pledge of cutting the basic rate of income tax. This delivers a tax cut for 1.2 million people in Wales. Allowing people to keep more of their own money during these difficult times is important.
The difficulties our communities are facing can’t be understated and will require a concerted effort from all governments and tiers of government pulling together.
Whilst the Chancellor’s plan for growth has not been universally welcomed, it does recognise the need for economic growth as it is a healthy economy that creates revenue to support services, creates more and better paid jobs and, above all, brings hope and aspiration to many people. This is important, especially so in Wales where our economy is struggling, not helped I have to say by talk of things like a ‘tourism tax’.
I do have concerns that the Welsh Labour government doesn’t seem to have a coherent and deliverable strategy to energise the Welsh economy, which is disappointing. This is a fundamental shortcoming that I hope that the Welsh Government will rectify over coming months using the tools it has and working closely with the UK Government.
There are immensely difficult times ahead and a joined-up approach will be expected by our communities and local business. Our country has so much going for it; we just need to get through these tough times and let it breathe.
