Monmouth MS Peter Fox writes...
This week our country was united in grief for our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.
An estimated 250,000 people saw our Queen lying in state, with countless others attending London for her funeral which drew in leaders from around the world who paid tribute to an anchor of our age.
Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered throughout the ages for her diligent service to our country and, indeed, the world.
On behalf of the people of Monmouthshire, I again thank Her Majesty for her devotion.
And this week is also of importance because it marks the end of recess, meaning the Senedd has now resumed.
The summer recess is a useful time for politicians to catch-up with local people and businesses, as well as visiting the many summer shows which showcase the best of what the area has to offer.
But given the significant cost-of-living challenges facing communities across Monmouthshire and beyond, it is important that the Senedd hits the ground running in the new term.
I very much welcome the bold plan that has recently been announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss to support people with their energy costs over the next few months.
However, the Welsh Government can–and must–do more with their resources to assist people through these difficult times. Ministers have a number of powers that they can use to ease the burden on families and businesses, such as by freezing council tax or reducing business rates, as well as boosting funding for existing support schemes.
We also need an urgent plan to cut NHS waiting times in Wales, and a proper vision for the economy.
Therefore, I will be using my role as the Shadow Minister for Finance to push the Welsh Government to use its upcoming Budget to deliver an ambitious package of proposals that will help communities to weather the storm, and to build back better in the future.
The new term will also see my Food (Wales) Bill formally being launched, following on from a summer-long consultation in which I have met with a range of stakeholders to discuss ways of creating a more localised and sustainable food system in Wales. I look forward to updating you on its progress.
As ever, if you require any help then please contact my office on 01291 674 898 or email [email protected]
