The Great Hall begun in 1067, is the oldest part of the castle; it originally stood alone and it guarded the main river crossing from southern England into Wales. In due course Roger Bigod the 5th Earl of Norfolk turned it into a magnificent banqueting hall, 90 feet long and 30 feet wide, and here in the days of Edward I, venison would no doubt have been served to the noble guests. This great hall is about eight feet above the level of the court and steps lead up to its main entrance. Contained in the thickness of one wall is a narrow staircase which once gave access to an upper chamber or gallery, and then on to the ramparts.