Even with the increased forays into foraging, few people realise that cherry blossom is edible. Try picking a few bunches on a nice dry day (that could be challenging) and you can include the little stalks as they contain much of the flavour and add a lovely pink tint to the cordial. Put the blossom in a bowl, cover generously with boiling water and leave to cool. Strain and add a little lemon juice or honey if you like, but the fragrant cordial is tasty without any additions and has a natural hint of almond. Some people say it is the champagne version of its ‘sharper’ elderflower counterpart. The blossoms can also be candied like rose petals or added raw, along with young cherry tree leaves, to a salad.