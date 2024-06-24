Not only is AI being embraced to change images it is now being used to compose written articles, students also even use it to help with their assignments apparently! While it has it’s uses, I think it is stripping out the reality, I can assure you that I can tell when someone I know as written something themselves compared to them using AI, it just sits differently. For those who aren’t sure what AI is, it is basically computer-generated content. I can assure you as a lover of writing it isn’t for me as my ramblings are well and truly my own.