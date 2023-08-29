As a direct descendant of Welsh travellers through my grandmother a Powell, that were active in the Brecon area from the 15th Century working as hauliers, (there is a book in Somerset House detailing their unusual Welsh names written by a cousin of mine), I feel deeply ashamed that 62 per cent of Gypsies and Travellers have experienced racial abuse and they also experience the highest levels of social and economic deprivation. These facts were reported in a survey carried out by the Centre on the Dynamics of Diversity and supported by Friends, Families and Travellers published in April 2023.