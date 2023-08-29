Many people use the meadows to walk to work, shop, visit friends, and watch nature along the riverbanks, rather than go through town. There are a few cyclists and most, like the rest of us, just want easy to operate small gates. If need be, there could be two gates, left hand one for entering the Meadows and the right hand one to exit the meadows; with a sign to say which one to use and remind people it’s a slow closing gate, like the ones on the Gavenny bridge.