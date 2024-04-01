If you’re like me and heed the advice of ‘living in the moment’, I tend not to worry too much about next year and am just glad to see the lawn ‘grassing’ back up. I suppose the real issue is when the moss has taken over to the extent that you don’t have any grass – then that’s a case for re-seeding or re-turfing and a whole new column. For now the advice is ‘don’t worry about your moss’, in a month or so it will be forgotten about. I’m sure Monty would raise an eyebrow at that advice – and I’m sure he would raise an eyebrow at me bringing weeds home from client’s gardens. I should explain – my hens absolutely love certain weeds – chickweed (as the name suggests) shepherd’s purse, dandelion leaves and bittercress. So I am selective and bring home their favourite weeds. It never ceases to amaze me that you can actually buy these ‘weeds’ as seeds. All of the aforementioned, and many others, are now available to buy as seed, as foraging for ‘wild plants’, and the use of them, has increased and also as food for tortoises - and possibly chickens, I suppose.