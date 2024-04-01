I think the world and his wife have asked me about the moss in their lawn during the last few weeks as lots of lawns – mine included – seem to have transitioned from grass to moss.
The good news is that it’s not permanent – well, sort of. It is ‘winter moss’ which thrives on wet and cold conditions, which of course, we have had a-plenty this winter – or since last summer, even. As soon as the weather warms and dries up, then the winter moss will disappear as quickly as socks in a washing machine. But – it will have sowed it’s spores and be back next year.
If you’re like me and heed the advice of ‘living in the moment’, I tend not to worry too much about next year and am just glad to see the lawn ‘grassing’ back up. I suppose the real issue is when the moss has taken over to the extent that you don’t have any grass – then that’s a case for re-seeding or re-turfing and a whole new column. For now the advice is ‘don’t worry about your moss’, in a month or so it will be forgotten about. I’m sure Monty would raise an eyebrow at that advice – and I’m sure he would raise an eyebrow at me bringing weeds home from client’s gardens. I should explain – my hens absolutely love certain weeds – chickweed (as the name suggests) shepherd’s purse, dandelion leaves and bittercress. So I am selective and bring home their favourite weeds. It never ceases to amaze me that you can actually buy these ‘weeds’ as seeds. All of the aforementioned, and many others, are now available to buy as seed, as foraging for ‘wild plants’, and the use of them, has increased and also as food for tortoises - and possibly chickens, I suppose.
Chickens are far more intelligent than people give then credit for and I try to keep mine as entertained and happy as possible. Tying a lettuce from a low branch keeps them entertained for ages or you can now buy vegetable hanging feeders.
It already feels like a treat to have an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day or as my brother said, ‘an extra hour of rain’. I think the April Showers slid into the end of March. Last year’s March was the wettest on record for 40 years and guess what – yup, I don’t even have to write it. But scientists are still predicting record high-temperatures this summer with several heat waves already being forecast for later in the year.
It is worth setting up water buts and water catchment systems now – just in case. There are lots of different styles and sizes to choose from, from traditional wooden barrels to slim (and clad) tanks and even clay effect urns. If you can’t find what you want at your local garden centre, have a look at www.waterbuttsdirect.co.uk They are a family owned business and offer all the accessories too – like the award-winning Gutter Mate Diverter & Filter which channels and filters all the rainwater coming down your downpipe. They also have some great blogs and latest news on their website.
I know it’s easier to just moan about the rain at the moment but trust me, you’ll be glad that you ‘saved’ it when the heat waves eventually arrive.