The rabbits had my spring sowing of lettuce and after sulking for a couple of months, I have just made several new sowings of ‘Four Colour Mizuna Mix’ from Thompson & Morgan which should be ready to harvest in 6 weeks. Mid-September will soon be here – and will probably bring summer with it. I’ve also sown some more beetroot – I am confident that we will have a summer-like autumn and therefore they won’t know what month it is either.