I’LL be largely ‘no digging’ in my veggie patch again this year and whilst that statement leaves a bit to be desired grammatically the method itself is very satisfying.
Although it does cut down on work and effort eventually, it can take a bit of patience and graft to get going. Don’t be put off. I am a subscriber to the Charles Dowding website and it is always reassuring to read that things don’t always go to plan for him either.
Admittedly, his biggest ‘rival’ is the weather as he knows his craft inside out, but it’s worth remembering that ‘growing your own’ quite often results in ‘groaning alone.’
For the last couple of years I have been battling against various ‘competitors’ for my harvests – from rabbits, pigeons, voles and even pheasants.
The unexpected puzzle for me were the ‘runs’–made by rabbits, moles and voles–that developed under my veggie beds and which resulted in more failed crops than anything else.
The roots were just growing into the voids and failing. Oh and also the fact the moles seem to have eaten all the worms–last year I was almost wormless.
So, at this time of year, it all starts again. Having got rid of the labyrinth of tunnels under the veg patch I have recently given some of the beds a good top dressing with Dalefoot Wool Compost Double Strength.
I have heard such good things and results about and from using the ‘wool range’, which is approved for organic growing and completely peat-free.
It not only feeds plants for a whole season with a ‘magic-mix’ of natural ingredients including comfrey, bracken and sheep’s wool, but cleverly, the wool retains moisture and so less watering is required.
That might be very useful if we have a repeat of last year’s summer.
I am also trying their Wool Compost for Seeds. Last year I had a few trays of seeds fail and the common opinion amongst ‘good gardeners’ was that the quality of most compost is far inferior to what it used to be. Obviously seeds need the best start you can give them and I am confident that Dalefoot will do that.
Instead of being made from recycled green waste, potash rich bracken forms the base for all our composts and there are some helpful options to choose from, ensuring there’s something that will benefit every garden.
The Lakeland Gold, for example, is sold as a ‘Traditional Claybuster and ‘Gold-standard’ Spring/Autumn Mulch, encouraging worms and enriching your soil.
It’s ideal for mulching into your beds in spring and autumn improving nutrition and soil structure and for top dress plants ‘greedy feeders’ such as potatoes, fruit trees, asparagus and flowering shrubs, especially roses.
It is highly recommended for ‘No-Dig’ gardening and has great reviews claiming to have ‘dissolved clay’.
Delivery can be made direct to your door and they also offer a great Bulk Buy Scheme, which is perfect for gardening projects, communities, allotment holders, and liaising with friends and family to save money in the cost-of-living-crisis. More information and products at www.dalefootcomposts.co.uk
If you are interested in learning more about the No-Dig method, have a look at www.charlesdowding.co.uk (his book is also very much worth investing in, especially if like me you still prefer to turn pages than read screens) and also check out the Soil Regen online summit, March 13-15, which will offer exceptional soil and no dig info. www.soilregensummitcollection.com