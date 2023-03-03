As familiar as the photo is to some, so will the story that dad always told us at this time of year. When he was at primary school, it was unusual to be able to find a daffodil in flower for the beginning of March so he would be sent off to school with one of his dad’s huge and very strong-smelling leeks. He said it was often almost as tall as he was and had to return home at the end of the day for the ‘cawl pot’.