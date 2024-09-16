One of my passions has always been dry stone walling. As kids, when Dad was doing any walling at home, me and my brother would always build our little dry stone walls alongside him. They were always knocked down at the end of the day and rebuilt the next day. It kept us occupied and tired for many a school holiday and I suppose was the cheaper and rural version of Lego. Either way, it stayed with me and developed into a passion.
Years ago I spent some time with a Master Craftsman learning the basics, and since then I have rebuilt many a stretch of dry stone wall for a client and in my own piggy field – all of which have stayed up – the ultimate test of a wall.
Recently I decided I want to get my certificates and so went on the obligatory ‘Stone Wall Taster Weekend’ in the wilds of the Brecon Beacons. It rained. The whole time. But despite the traditional Welsh summer weather, every single – very muddy - person had a big grin on their face for the whole weekend. It was fantastic. Twelve people from very different backgrounds, and who wanted to learn more about dry stone walling for several different reasons, worked almost shoulder to shoulder to strip out and rebuild a section of ‘wayward’ wall.
Instrumental to keeping the group morale high (and Health and Safety) were the instructors, Simon and Richard (and part-time Pip), with their impeccable teaching style and welcomed wit. Common sense, years of combined experience and banter prevailed.
The south Wales ‘Wonder Wallers’ are just one of 18 regional branches of the Dry Stone Walling Association of Great Britain (DSWA), whose Head Office is in Cumbria. Established in 1968 and a registered charity, they endeavour to advance education in the craft and heritage of dry stone walling for the public benefit.
For more details on Taster Weekends, certification courses, becoming a member and much more visit www.drystonewalling.wales or email David Cope at [email protected]
And I have to say a huge congratulations to 25 year old Barney Murray from Denbighshire, who has recently reached the prestigious status of Master Craftsman dry stone waller. I would love to get that far.
I actually booked the Taster Weekend through a company called Craft Courses, who were very efficient and helpful. On completion of the weekend, I left a review, which ‘won’ me Reviewer of The Week Award. I emailed founder Kate Dewmartin to thank her and discovered that Craft Courses is actually based in Pembrokeshire. It is an absolutely fantastic way to experience ‘that thing that you’ve always wanted to try’.
Kate explained, “We are a UK community of independent makers, craftspeople and artists who teach (around 5,100 are currently registered with more signing up every day). We started in 2011. We are a B Corps company (global ethical certification). We are female owned (me!) and a small team of 5. We are based in Pembrokeshire. We build all the tech ourselves, bespoke for our makers. We're basically passionate about getting people making!”
Rather impressively they offer gift vouchers redeemable against 6,400 (yes, 6,400) ‘odd creative experiences’, so there is definitely something for everyone. And with Christmas less than 100 days away (I am reliably informed), it’s just the easiest and most enjoyable way to find that perfect present for the person who has everything – or who doesn’t! You can also join up as a teacher. More details at www.craftcourses.com or call 01239 805080
Not surprisingly, I already have a list as long as the stretch of stone wall we rebuilt a few weekends ago!