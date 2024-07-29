There are things that don’t seem to be phased by any type of weather and that’s the nettles, brambles and ground elder. I have gone through various ‘relationships’ with the latter at the cottage over the years. From being enthusiastic - and young - enough to try and eradicate it at first, to extolling the virtues of the pretty frothy flowers, encouraged by the fact that Chelsea Show Gardens were befriending it. For the last few years, however, I have been running a sort of soft-experiment and introducing plants that I think may actually ‘beat it’. The results are just starting to become apparent.