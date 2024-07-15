And for those of you who always ‘wonder-about-wisteria’, this month is the time to cut back long summer growths so that each keeps just six leaves, then give the plant a good dose of water and a feed with a potash-rich fertiliser for fabulous blooms next year. It is said that a wisteria is a plant you only give to your enemy as it is quite demanding to keep well. I have a few other rampant climbers around the cottage, like Old Man’s Beard that I feel the same about. It is the white feathery seed clusters that give it its common name and makes it quite pretty – when it’s in someone else’s garden.