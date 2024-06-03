As the soil has been continually damp (since last July more-or-less), it means that weeds can also germinate continually. So ‘keep weeding’ whatever your method – Charles is a fan of the hoe but I like to hand pull as much as I can. In a lot of the gardens I look after at the moment all I can do is ‘fire-fight’ as nature races into the lead. I am pulling nettles and bramble from shrubs, keeping the lawn edges neatly trimmed, staking and tying in and of course keeping the lawns mown – even if it is just mown paths. These few priorities will stop your plot looking neglected until nature ‘goes to seed’ and you can catch up.