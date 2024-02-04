And bean seed expert, Sue Young will be generous with advice too – and who doesn’t want to grow beans – even Jack did! Sue experiments and searches out new bean varieties, manages a successful wildflower meadow, and has written a book, ‘Growing Beans: A diet for healthy people and planet.’ It’s another really interesting book, which brings together Susan’s 10 years of experimentation with multiple varieties of beans. She clearly explains how to sow, grow, harvest, dry, store and cook them, and shares her six ‘must grow’ varieties.