Once a few ‘good’ chestnuts were spotted on the ground under the tree, it was a case of waiting for strong winds to bring the ‘bounty’ down–although there was one favourite tree with boughs low enough to allow the chestnuts to be picked straight off the tree in their spiky cases. Of course we also learned at a very young age to wear gloves when picking the chestnuts and how to ‘roll’ the brutally spiky case under your foot to ‘pop’ out the three nuts inside – it is usually only the middle nut that is worth picking up but if you’re lucky you can get a good ‘three-er’. At 57, I am still thrilled to get three chestnuts out of one case.