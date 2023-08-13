Another fabulous memory I was reminded of whilst picking my sweet peas last week, was the young lad who had grown his own scented flowers for a competition I was judging. Getting a little frustrated when he couldn’t recall the name of the flowers, he blurted out, ‘I know – sweet beans’. I have referred to them as that ever since. And don’t forget to keep picking your ‘sweet beans’ to ensure continued flowering. If you let them go to seed, they will think their work is done and stop flowering.