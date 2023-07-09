Also please go ‘softly’ whilst working in the garden now as many little garden birds have second (and later, third) broods. Just by taking the time to sit and watch for awhile, I noticed a tiny little wren had build her second nest of the year amongst the Lupins. I have four wrens nesting again in the garden as well as two black birds. One wren is nesting in the jasmine just above the patio door and after a short while of us both being unsure what to do, she has realised I am no threat. One of the blackbirds is using an original nest, which has been cleverly built next to the raspberries. It never gets old watching the male pick the raspberries from his doorstep and take them back for his brood. Location, location, location.