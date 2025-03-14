This has made memorial gardens, forests and events all the more important to grieving relatives. It was therefore bewildering that no large event was planned to take place in Wales by the Labour Government on this anniversary. I know this caused deep upset among the members of the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group that I met up with on Sunday March 9 on the anniversary of the first lockdown. They had asked to join them for a private gathering at the Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland in Caerffili County Borough in the absence of a formal, arranged event by the Labour Government in Wales.