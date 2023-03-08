Today is International Women’s Day - celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.
I am proud of the fact that as a result of last May’s council elections Monmouthshire became the first council in Wales to achieve gender balance across our elected councillors. And I was elected as the first-ever female leader of the authority.
I am absolutely determined to remove more barriers for women, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis bites deeper and deeper.
In far too many homes in our county, it is women who are bearing the brunt of coping with the huge increase in the cost of putting food on the family table each day; in finding money to pay the soaring household bills; in dealing with the challenge of keeping children safe, warm and well-fed.
And although IWD is just one day, the work of making life better goes on throughout the year.
Which is why today in particular I want to highlight the need for more women to consider coming forward to play a part in public life, here in Monmouthshire and in Wales as a whole.
For too much of our history, decision-making was seen as a male preserve. I am proud of the fact that now we have shown that with gender equality comes a new approach to the way decisions can be taken. We need to build on that, for with a fresh outlook, different, fairer opportunities can be created.
I will be frank with you. I did not take it for granted that I would be elected when I stood in the council elections last year. And I certainly never dreamed that I would be the leader of this local authority. It has been a crash course for me – and I am the first to admit that I still have a lot to learn.
But despite all the challenges – challenges you do not need reminding of yet again – our team are making significant changes.
It is not only because of our gender balance. But that is a big part of it. So I salute all my colleagues, but today in particular I am celebrating the women with whom I work.