WHEN we won control of the county council in elections last May, we promised to try to deal with the huge inequalities in our area.
Monmouthshire has the widest income distribution in Wales. Both wealthy residents and those who are in poverty. The highest house prices as well as hundreds on our housing list. There are so many people who work in Monmouthshire but
cannot afford to live near their work.
These are issues we have to address. Because there are no easy solutions does not mean we will ignore them.
In education, we are developing a strategy, guiding our schools to roll out new ideas to help all children to fulfil their full potential.
Headteachers have already adopted a ‘Tackling All Aspects of Poverty’ programme and together we will be taking a series of actions.
Parents, the schools themselves, community groups and local businesses can all play a part in ensuring that there are opportunities and more fairness for all young people in our area.
We all know that many families are really struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. And there are already resources supporting those cannot make ends meet. As an example, Angels in Abergavenny help with the provision of school uniform; in many schools a hardship fund enables activities to be offered at reduced costs.
We need to ensure that families who cannot afford laptops or other e-learning facilities are not at a disadvantage.
Our schools will be finding new ways to help, perhaps by making space at the end of the school day for parents to meet experts to discuss issues of money, of stress and of making the best use of what they have.
This Labour administration is committed to ensuring better outcomes for all, but especially for those who may have struggled in the past.